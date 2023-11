Ukraine 2023/24 grain exports down 28% to 12 mln T so far -ministry

KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by around 28% to 12 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry said that by Nov. 23 last year, one day later, Ukraine had exported 16.6 million tons of grain.

The volume exported this season includes 5.5 million tons of wheat, 5.6 million tons of corn and almost 860,000 tons of barley. In the previous season to this point Ukraine had exported 6.5 million tons of wheat, 8.8 million tons of corn and 1.34 million tons of barley.

The ministry said traders had exported 2.8 million tons of grain so far in November compared with 3.4 million tons by Nov. 23, 2022.

The ministry gave no explanation for the drop but traders and farmers' unions have said blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports and Russian attacks on the country's Danube River ports are the main reasons.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

Ukraine's government expects a harvest of 79 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.