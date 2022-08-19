Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday.

The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

