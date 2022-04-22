Commodities

Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing 20.7% complete - ministry

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that farmers had sown 164,400 hectares of spring wheat, 802,200 hectares of spring barley, 107,200 hectares of peas, 127,400 hectares of oats, 323,300 hectares and some acreage of other commodities.

The ministry gave no forecast of the 2022 spring grain sowing area and 2022 grain crop forecast.

It has said the sowing area could fall 20% this year due to fighting with Russian troops in many regions of the country.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular