Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing 20.7% complete - ministry

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sown 1.54 million hectares of spring grains as of April 21, or 20.7% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that farmers had sown 164,400 hectares of spring wheat, 802,200 hectares of spring barley, 107,200 hectares of peas, 127,400 hectares of oats, 323,300 hectares and some acreage of other commodities.

The ministry gave no forecast of the 2022 spring grain sowing area and 2022 grain crop forecast.

It has said the sowing area could fall 20% this year due to fighting with Russian troops in many regions of the country.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

