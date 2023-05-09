News & Insights

Ukraine 2022/23 sunoil output seen at 4.5-4.7 mln T, may rise to 6 mln T in 2023/24

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

May 09, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, May 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total 4.5 to 4.7 million tonnes in the 2022/23 September-August season and may jump to up to 6 million tonnes in 2023/24 as farmers plan to increase the sunflower area, sunoil producers association said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, a world major sunoil maker and exporter before the Russian invasion, can export 4.4 to 4.5 million tonnes of sunoil in 2022/23, the association said.

The association gave no data for 2021/22, while the country exported 5.3 million tonnes of sunoil in 2020/21 season.

