Ukraine 2022/23 grain exports at 46.7 mln T as of June 12 - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

June 12, 2023 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, June 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022/23 season stood at 46.7 million tonnes as of June 12, Agriculture Ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry didn't give an exact comparison for the same date a year ago but said Ukraine had exported 47.8 million tonnes of grain as of June 17, 2022.

The volume so far in the current July-to-June season included almost 16.1 million tonnes of wheat, 27.7 million tonnes of corn and about 2.67 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said grain exports during June were 1.4 million tonnes.

After a blockade caused by Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 2022, access to three Ukrainian Black Sea ports was cleared at the end of July last year under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output dropped to about 53 million tonnes in clean weight in the 2022 calendar year from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

Officials have blamed the fall on hostilities in the country's eastern, northern and southern regions.

The government has said Ukraine can harvest 44.5 million tonnes of grain in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

