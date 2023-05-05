Ukraine 2022/23 grain exports at 42.5 mln T as of May 5 -ministry

KYIV, May 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022/23 season stood at 42.5 million tonnes by Friday, Agriculture Ministry data showed.

The ministry gave no exact comparative year-ago data but said Ukraine had exported 46.2 million tonnes by May 11, 2022.

The volume in the July-to-June season so far included about 14.6 million tonnes of wheat, 25.1 million tonnes of corn and about 2.5 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said grain exports during May were 590,000 tonnes up to May 5.

After a blockade caused by Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 2022, access to three Ukrainian Black Sea ports was cleared at the end of last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output is likely to have dropped to about 53 million tonnes in clean weight in the 2022 calendar year from a record 86 million in 2021.

Officials have blamed the fall on hostilities in the country's east, north and south.

The government has said Ukraine can harvest 44.3 million tonnes of grain, or even up to 50 million, in 2023 if the weather proves favourable.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

