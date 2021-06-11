Ukraine 2021 spring grain sowing 99% complete

KYIV, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have almost completed the 2021 spring grain sowing, seeding 7.46 million hectares, or 99%, of the expected area, as of June 10, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The ministry has said that favourable weather could help Ukraine to harvest at least 75 million tonnes of grain this year, versus 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The ministry said the overall grain area is likely to total 15.5 million hectares this year, including 7.6 million hectares of spring grains.

The ministry has said the 2021 area for sunflowers could total 6.4 million hectares, soy beans 1.4 million hectares and sugar beet 226,900 hectares.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

