Ukraine 2021 spring grain sowing 96% complete

KYIV, May 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have almost completed the 2021 spring grain sowing, seeding 7.2 million hectares, or 96% of the expected area as of May 27, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The economy ministry has said that favourable weather could help Ukraine harvest at least 75 million tonnes of grain this year, versus 65 million tonnes in 2020.

Ukraine's agriculture minister Roman Lyshchenko said this week the country could harvest 100 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds in 2021.

The agriculture ministry said the overall grain area is likely to total 15.5 million hectares this year, including 7.6 million hectares of spring grains.

The ministry has said the 2021 area for sunflowers could total 6.4 million hectares, soy beans 1.4 million hectares and sugar beet 226,900 hectares.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

