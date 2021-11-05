Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 87% complete at 67.8 mln T

KYIV, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 67.8 million tonnes of grain from 87% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging 4.91 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The volume includes 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, 9.6 million tonnes of barley, 22.8 million tonnes of corn and small volumes of other grains, the ministry said.

Favourable weather could help Ukraine to harvest a record 80.3 million tonnes of grain this year, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020, the ministry has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

