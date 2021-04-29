Ukraine 2021/22 grains harvest, exports seen up -traders

Adds more forecast, detail

KYIV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine is likely to increase its wheat harvest by 9.5% to 27.7 million tonnes in 2021 and the higher output could allow it to boost wheat exports to 21 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Thursday.

The union said Ukraine could also harvest 35.5 million tonnes of corn and 8.2 million tonnes of barley. The corn exports might reach 30 million tonnes next season, while barley shipments may total 4.2 million tonnes.

Ukraine is likely to export up to 17.5 million tonnes of wheat, up to 24 million tonnes of corn and around 4 million tonnes of barley in 2020/21 season, the government and traders have said.

The government has said it sees the 2021 wheat crop at 29.5 million tonnes, corn at 33.2 million and barley at 9.2 million.

UGA also said Ukrainian farmers could increase soy bean output to 3.11 million tonnes this year from 2.75 million in 2020. Exports may increase to 1.6 million tonnes from 1.35 million.

The harvest of rapeseed could decrease to 2.5 million tonnes from 2.55 million in 2020 while the exports could fall to 2.25 million tonnes from 2.4 million, traders said.

