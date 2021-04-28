Ukraine 2020/21 corn ending stocks jump 70% - APK-Inform

KYIV, April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2020/21 season corn ending stocks could reach a record 2.7 million tonnes, or 70% more than a season earlier, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday.

Ukraine harvested 30.3 million tonnes of corn in 2020 and the consultancy forecast that the exports might total 23.2 million tonnes.

"Such a significant volume of carry-over corn stocks should have an overwhelming effect on price dynamics," the consultancy said.

However, limited farmers' corn supplies to the market is still supporting an upward price trend, it said.

The consultancy said this week corn bid export prices rose by $7 over the past week to $262-$267 FOB.

Ukraine has exported 18.7 million tonnes of corn as of April 28, agriculture ministry data showed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

