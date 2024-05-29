News & Insights

UKOG Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at AGM

May 29, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk

UK Oil & Gas Investments (GB:UKOG) has released an update.

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG) announced that all proposed resolutions were successfully passed at its Annual General Meeting. The results from the meeting will be accessible on the company’s website. Shareholders’ continued support reflects positively on UKOG’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks
