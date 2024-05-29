UKOG Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at AGM

UK Oil & Gas Investments (GB:UKOG) has released an update.

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG) announced that all proposed resolutions were successfully passed at its Annual General Meeting. The results from the meeting will be accessible on the company’s website. Shareholders’ continued support reflects positively on UKOG’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

