UKMTO receives report of incident south of Yemen's Al Mukha

Credit: REUTERS/ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD

February 11, 2024 — 11:36 pm EST

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said early on Monday it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles (74 km) south of Yemen's Al Mukha.

The ship reported it had been attacked by two missiles, but the crew were safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, UKMTO added in an updated advisory note.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen, who control the country's most densely populated regions, have repeatedly dispatched drones and fired missiles at commercial ships since mid-November.

They say the attacks are a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza. The campaign has rocked global shipping, leading several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around Africa.

US Markets
Reuters
