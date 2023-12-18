News & Insights

UKMTO, Ambrey: report of possible explosion south of Yemen's port of Mokha

December 18, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

Written by Tala Ramadan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A possible explosion near a vessel in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab Strait, 30 nautical miles south of Yemen's port of Mokha, was reported on Monday by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) and the British maritime security firm Ambrey.

UKMTO said in an advisory that it received reports of a possible explosion in the water two nautical miles from the vessel.

Ambrey also said it had received information about a possible explosion in the water near a vessel 30 nautical miles south of Mokha.

