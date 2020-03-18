UK yields highest since January as governments flash coronavirus cash

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British gilt yields jumped on Wednesday to their highest level in around two months, in line with French and German debt as governments prepared to unleash a tidal wave of fiscal stimulus to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The 10-year gilt yield rose to its highest since Jan. 15 at 0.710%, up more than 15 basis points on the day.

"Gilts are going knock-for-knock with French and German bonds, it's very much a uniform move," said Marc Ostwald, chief economist at ADM Investor Services.

High-grade euro zone government bonds led by Germany saw yields rise on Wednesday morning as speculation grew around the issuance of joint euro zone bonds.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.