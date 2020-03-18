UK yields highest since January as governments flash coronavirus cash

British gilt yields jumped on Wednesday to their highest level in around two months, in line with French and German debt as governments prepared to unleash a tidal wave of fiscal stimulus to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The 10-year gilt yield rose to its highest since Jan. 15 at 0.710%, up more than 15 basis points on the day.

"Gilts are going knock-for-knock with French and German bonds, it's very much a uniform move," said Marc Ostwald, chief economist at ADM Investor Services.

High-grade euro zone government bonds led by Germany saw yields rise on Wednesday morning as speculation grew around the issuance of joint euro zone bonds.

