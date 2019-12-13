US Markets

UK yields briefly touch highest since June after Johnson wins election

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British government bond yields climbed briefly to their highest since early June on Friday before easing back after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a national election by a margin that surpassed the expectations of most investors.

