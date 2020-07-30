Commodities
UK worried about second wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantine

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.

"I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we've got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it," Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

"We have significant concerns about the second wave that is coming across Europe. And it's not just Spain ... but there are other countries too where the number of cases is rising. And we are absolutely determined to do everything that we can to keep this country safe," he said.

Britain re-imposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain last week.

Other European countries favoured by British tourists for summer holidays, such as France, remain exempt from quarantine measures as things stand but have seen a rise in infections, leading to fears that they too would soon be subject to quarantine measures.

Hancock did not mention any other country by name apart from Spain.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Costas Pitas)

