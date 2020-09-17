UK workers slowly move off furlough programme - statistics office

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ten percent of Britain's workforce remained on furlough between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6, edging down from 11% in the previous two-week period, according to a survey published by the country's statistics office said on Thursday.

