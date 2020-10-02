UK wishes Trump a speedy recovery, minister says

US Markets

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The British government wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery after testing positive to COVID-19 but the United States has a clear succession protocol should it be needed, a British minister said on Friday.

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, throwing the race for the White House into uncertainty.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fell gravely ill after catching COVID-19 in March. He said after recovering that doctors had saved his life.

"We know what it's like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID, and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon," Jenrick said.

"In the U.S. they've got a very clear protocol haven't they, with the vice president, should that be necessary," Jenrick said.

