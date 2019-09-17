World Markets

UK will work energetically on Brexit deal, PM Johnson tells Merkel - spokesman

Kylie MacLellan Reuters
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday that he would work with energy and determination to reach a Brexit agreement and will discuss it at a meeting of the United Nations next week, his spokesman said.

After a bruising visit to Luxembourg on Monday when Johnson was booed by protesters and criticised by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the British leader spoke to Merkel earlier on Tuesday, redoubling efforts to secure a deal to leave the European Union.

"The prime minister reiterated that the UK and the EU have agreed to accelerate efforts to reach a deal without the backstop, which the UK parliament could support, and that we would work with energy and determination to achieve this ahead of Brexit on 31st October," Johnson's spokesman said.

"The leaders look forward to meeting to discuss these issues further at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York."

