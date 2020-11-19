UK will set up dozens of mass vaccination centres as soon as vaccines are available - the Telegraph

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain will set up dozens of mass vaccination centres to immunize people against coronavirus as soon as vaccines are available, the Telegraph reported.

One of the first locations for administering Pfizer Inc PFE.N vaccine from mid-December has been confirmed as being

in Derby, the newspaper added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

