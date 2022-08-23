UK will not take action over Drahi's stake in BT

Kate Holton Reuters
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain will not take any action over billionaire Patrick Drahi's stake in BT Group BT.L, the British telecom firm said on Tuesday, after the government examined whether the move would have national security implications.

The government reviewed Drahi's stake in Britain's most important telecom company after he increased it to 18% in December.

