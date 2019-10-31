UK will not appoint new BoE chief before Dec. 12 election - official

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's government will not name a successor to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney before a national election due on Dec. 12, a finance ministry official, who declined to be named, said.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the appointment, due this autumn, remained on track. By convention, British governments do not make major appointments in the run-up to elections.

