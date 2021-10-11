UK wheat crop seen at 14.02 mln T, up 45.2% -ministry

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is provisionally forecast at 14.02 million tonnes, up 45.2% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Monday.

The rise was driven partly by a sharp rise in area following more favourable planting conditions.

The previous season's wet weather during the autumn planting window for wheat forced many farmers to switch to spring-sown crops such as spring barley.

The ministry's estimate was slightly lower than some other projections.

The International Grains Council has put the UK wheat crop at 14.6 million tonnes while the U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated that crop at 15.0 million.

The ministry estimated the barley crop at 7.11 million tonnes, down 12.4%.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.