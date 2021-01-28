UK wealth manager St James's Place posts record funds under management

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

St. James's Place reported 129.34 billion pounds ($176.60 billion) in funds under management, the latest British wealth manager to post record funds boosted by a recovery in markets led by government support and positive news on COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the blue-chip company said on Thursday that it would slow the pace of recruiting new advisers due to a challenging external environment for many financial advice businesses across the UK, which has again tightened coronavirus-related curbs.

($1 = 0.7324 pounds)

