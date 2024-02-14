UK water utility Severn Trent retains annual forecast

Feb 14 (Reuters) - British water utility Severn Trent SVT.L retained its annual forecast on Wednesday and said it was supporting about 250,000 of its most vulnerable customers through bill reductions.

Severn, which was formed in 1974 and provides water services in England and Wales, expects annual revenue between 2 billion pounds ($2.51 billion) and 2.5 billion pounds for its regulated water and waste water business.

($1 = 0.7959 pounds)

