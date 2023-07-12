News & Insights

UK water regulator confident Thames Water will avoid nationalisation -chair

July 12, 2023 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of Britain's water regulator thinks it is unlikely that the government's special administration regime, essentially temporary nationalisation, will be needed for indebted Thames Water at this point in time.

"We don't think it's likely at the moment," Ofwat chair Iain Coucher told lawmakers.

"At this point in time, we're confident the shareholders will inject some cash but the problems at Thames are deep rooted (...) the problems at Thames are a function of cost overruns and poor performance and they need to fix that as quickly as possible."

