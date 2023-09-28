UK watchdog to probe deeper into Arcelik's European deal with Whirlpool

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Thursday Turkish domestic appliances maker Arcelik's ARCLK.IS proposed purchase of Whirlpool's WHR.N appliances business in Europe will be referred for a more in-depth probe.

The deal could reduce choices in the supply of washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances and will be referred for a so-called phase-2 investigation unless Arcelik addresses its concerns, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.