UK watchdog to move Veolia-Suez probe to in-depth phase

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Britain's antitrust watchdog moved its probe on the merger of Veolia and Suez to an in-depth investigation on Monday after the French waste and water management groups did not offer the regulator any concessions over its concerns.

Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority said the deal could lessen competition and mean higher bills for councils in the UK, and gave the companies time until Dec. 14 to propose undertakings.

