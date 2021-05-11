UK watchdog to challenge lender Amigo's rescue plan at court

Muvija M Reuters
Guarantor lender Amigo said Britain's financial regulator has told the company it intends to oppose a rescue plan at a court hearing on the basis that the court cannot be satisfied that the current proposal was fair.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a letter to Amigo that it was concerned customers' compensation claims would be significantly reduced while shareholders were not being asked to contribute, the company said.

Amigo said over 95% of votes cast by current and former customers to date were in favour of the scheme, ahead of a creditors' meeting on Wednesday. The scheme requires 50% creditor support and at least 75% of the value of claims.

Amigo's rescue plan has drawn criticism from politicians and consumer groups for potentially short-changing customers.

