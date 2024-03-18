UK watchdog seeks $7.6 million fine for alleged 'cum-ex' trading

By Huw Jones

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it had proposed fining Nailesh Teraiya 5.95 million pounds ($7.58 million) for allegedly participating in a sham trading scheme by falsely claiming tax repayments from Denmark.

The FCA said Teraiya, who could not immediately be reached for comment, was challenging the watchdog's decision, which includes a ban from carrying out any regulated activity in the financial sector, at the independent Upper Tribunal.

The FCA's findings are provisional until the tribunal rules on the case.

It is the sixth case brought by the FCA in relation to so-called 'cum-ex' trading, with fines now totalling nearly 22.5 million pounds.

The FCA said it had found the trading scheme in which Teraiya's now collapsed company, Indigo Global Partners Limited, was participating obtained a repayment of 91.2 million euros ($99.4 million) from the Danish tax authority SKAT "using hundreds of false and misleading documents produced by Indigo".

Teraiya was the sole controller and chief executive of Indigo.

"In reality, this was not a repayment of tax as the claim related to shares that did not exist, no dividends had been paid and no tax had been deducted," the FCA said in a statement.

The FCA said it had also found that, in addition to 326,000 pounds received through Indigo, Teraiya received more than 5.1 million pounds through third parties in return for his part in the scheme.

The intention of dividend arbitrage trading, of which cum-ex is an example, is to place shares in alternative tax jurisdictions around dividend dates, with the aim of minimising withholding tax or generating withholding tax reclaims, the FCA said.

($1 = 0.7853 pounds)

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter)

