UK watchdog says Veolia/Suez merger could harm competition

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog has found the nearly 13 billion euro ($14.68 billion) merger of French waste and water management group Veolia VIE.PA and rival Suez SEVI.PA could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of waste services in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday it was concerned that the Veolia and Suez are two of only a small number of suppliers active within the country that are able to service the largest waste management contracts with councils. ($1 = 0.8854 euros)

