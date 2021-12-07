Markets

UK watchdog says Veolia-Suez $14.7 bln merger could harm competition

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Britain's antitrust watchdog has found the nearly 13 billion euro ($14.68 billion) merger of French waste and water management groups Veolia and Suez could lead to a loss of competition in the UK and higher prices.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog has found the nearly 13 billion euro ($14.68 billion) merger of French waste and water management groups Veolia VIE.PA and Suez SEVI.PA could lead to a loss of competition in the UK and higher prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was concerned that Veolia and Suez are two of only a small number of suppliers active within the country that are able to service the largest waste management contracts with councils.

"Councils spend hundreds of millions of pounds on waste management services. Any loss of competition in this market could lead to higher prices for local authorities, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill," CMA chief Andrea Coscelli said.

The regulator has given five working days to both the companies to submit proposals to address its concerns, and if the CMA is not happy with any undertakings, it may move its probe to a deeper, phase 2 investigation, CMA said.

The French companies have already offered additional asset sales to address the competition concerns in the European Union, sources told Reuters last month.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

