Markets

UK watchdog says Cochlear's Oticon purchase can hurt competition

April 20, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Thursday Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's COH.AX acquisition of Danish rival Demant's DEMANT.CO hearing implants business Oticon Medical could substantially reduce competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found a merger between two of the biggest players in the UK's hearing implant sector could lead to worse outcomes for the patients who rely on these life-changing hearing implants and higher prices for the state-owned National Health Service.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.