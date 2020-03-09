UK watchdog reviews competition and pricing in market data

Adds more detail

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it was reviewing whether market participants are getting value for money for the data they buy from stock exchanges and other vendors.

Asset managers in the United States and Europe have been pressing regulators to look at what stock exchanges charge for share transaction data, but bourses have insisted they are not gouging customers.

The FCA said it was using a "call for input" to better understand how data and advanced analytics are being accessed and used, the value offered to participants in wholesale markets, and whether they are competitively sold and priced.

The watchdog said it would use its review to determine whether it needed to do further work to address any harm that it identified.

Under European Union securities laws, asset managers and banks are required to demonstrate to clients they have "executed" share trades at the best prices and buying market data from exchanges is needed to do this.

The FCA said the focus was on the use and supply of market data in trading and benchmarks in wholesale markets that underpin investment decisions and meet regulatory obligations.

"Trading venues and market data vendors also use them to provide other services, such as consolidated data feeds," the FCA said.

"The FCA want to know whether users have concerns with the way trading data, benchmarks and vendor services are priced and sold," the watchdog said.

It wants to further understand how innovations in data are generated and used, the value offered to market participants and whether data is being competitively sold and priced.

"This will help to assess what the implications are for competition and market integrity in wholesale financial markets now and in the future," it said.

The review will look at firms that the FCA regulates and "connected, non-regulated activities and firms".

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Alex Richardson)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.