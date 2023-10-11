News & Insights

Markets
WHR

UK watchdog refers in-depth probe into Arcelik's European deal with Whirlpool

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

October 11, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on probe decision in paragraph 2, deal background in paragraphs 4 and 5

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday it has decided to refer for an in-depth investigation into Turkish domestic appliances maker Arcelik's ARCLK.IS proposed purchase of Whirlpool's WHR.N appliances business in Europe.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the decision for a Phase 2 probe was taken after the parties informed the regulator they would not offer any undertakings towards addressing any potential substantial lessening of competition within the UK due to the deal.

The CMA last month said the deal could reduce choices in the supply of major household appliances.

The deal would include Arcelik and Whirlpool setting up a new entity comprising the two companies' European units, selling small and major domestic appliances and consumer electronics, the duo had announced in January.

If the deal were to go ahead, the new entity would be the largest individual supplier of washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances in the UK, where the market is worth more than 3.8 billion pounds ($4.67 billion), the CMA said.

($1 = 0.8139 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.