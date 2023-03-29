UK watchdog pushes back sustainability disclosures for asset managers

March 29, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday the introduction of new sustainability disclosure rules for investment funds will be pushed back after a heavy response to the watchdog's public consultation.

"To take account of the significant response, we intend to publish the Policy Statement in Q3 this year, and the proposed effective dates will be adjusted accordingly," the FCA said in a statement. It had planned to issue final rules at the end of the second quarter.

