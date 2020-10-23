Markets

UK watchdog provisionally finds Motorola, Sepura broke competition law

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

British telecom regulator Ofcom said on Friday an investigation has provisionally found that communication firms Motorola and Sepura broke competition law during a procurement exercise run by UK police services partner Police ICT Company in 2018.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - British telecom regulator Ofcom said on Friday an investigation has provisionally found that communication firms Motorola and Sepura broke competition law during a procurement exercise run by UK police services partner Police ICT Company in 2018.

Ofcom said the exchange of competitively sensitive information in relation to future pricing strategy between senior employees of the two firms restricted competition in the supply of Tetra devices, accessories and services for use on Britain's private communications network Airwave. (https://refini.tv/37yFhxJ)

The watchdog, which issued a statement of objection, said Lenovo's 0992.HK Motorola and privately-held Sepura Limited can now make representations to Ofcom, which it will consider before taking a final decision.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular