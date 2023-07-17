News & Insights

UK watchdog proposes applying 'consumer duty' to social media

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 17, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog on Monday proposed toughening up safeguards against the illegal marketing of financial products on social media by applying a stringent "consumer duty" that is being rolled out to banks, funds and insurers on July 31.

The Financial Conduct Authority has said its new duty will be a step change in protecting retail investors after years of mis-selling scandals, by forcing firms to demonstrate how they are giving consumer good outcomes.

"Where applicable, the Consumer Duty will raise our expectations of firms communicating financial promotions on social media above the requirement... to be ‘clear, fair and not misleading’," the FCA said in proposals out to public consultation.

"Firms advertising using social media must consider how their marketing strategies align with acting to deliver good outcomes for retail customers."

In the fourth quarter of last year, nearly 70% of amended or withdrawn financial marketing following FCA intervention involved a promotion on websites or social media, the FCA said.

The watchdog is targeting so-called 'finfluencers' or widely followed people on social media who promote financial products.

"Consumers exhibit high levels of trust in finfluencers, but their advice can often be misleading," the FCA said.

"Promoting a regulated financial product or service without approval of an FCA authorised person, or providing financial advice without FCA authorisation, may be a criminal offence."

Promotions should also include risk warnings, it added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.