UK watchdog probes S&P Global's $44 bln deal with IHS Markit

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it has started its investigation into whether business information provider S&P Global's SPGI.N $44 billion purchase of London-based peer IHS Markit Ltd INFO.N would hurt competition.

S&P Global last year agreed to buy IHS Markit, creating a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has set a deadline of Oct. 19 for its phase 1 decision. The regulator had invited comments from interested parties in June.

