UK watchdog probes audits of Gupta-founded metal companies

Huw Jones Reuters
Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday it has opened four investigations into audits by King & King of steel and aluminium companies founded by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.

The Financial Reporting Council said the investigations are into the financial statements of Liberty Speciality Steels Limited, Alvance British Aluminium Limited, Liberty Steel Newport Limited, and Liberty Performance Steels Limited.

