UK watchdog may refer $2.1 bln LKQ Corp and Uni-Select deal to deeper probe

July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday said auto parts provider LKQ Corp's LKQ.O C$2.8 billion ($2.13 billion) deal to buy Canada's Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO may be referred to a deeper investigation unless the companies offer acceptable undertakings to address related concerns.

Uni-Select and LKQ Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The companies have until July 28 to respond to the regulator, it said.

($1 = 1.3164 Canadian dollars)

