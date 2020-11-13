Markets
UK watchdog may appeal Tribunal's findings on JD Sports-Footasylum deal

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it is considering its next steps on JD Sports' takeover of smaller rival Footasylum, including appealing a Tribunal judgement which found the regulator did not have enough information on the impact of COVID-19.

JD Sports' JD.L takeover

JD, Britain's largest sportswear retailer, had appealed the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) decision to block the Footasylum deal, after the regulator said the combination could reduce competition and leave shoppers worse off.

