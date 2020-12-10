UK watchdog makes `mini bond' crackdown permanent ahead of report

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A temporary ban on marketing speculative securities to retail investors is being made permanent, Britain's markets regulator said on Thursday, before a report set to criticise its handling of collapsed mini-bond seller London Capital & Finance.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced a temporary ban without public consultation in January to stop speculative mini-bonds being promoted to retail investors who did not understand the risk or could not afford the potential losses.

The permanent ban will apply from Jan. 1, 2021, and be extended to include listed bonds with similar features to other speculative illiquid securities, and which are not regularly traded, the FCA said.

"These products are high risk and are often designed to be hard to understand," said Sheldon Mills, FCA interim executive director of strategy and competition.

A mini-bond is a type of investment that typically offers high returns.

A temporary ban on their sale to retail customers followed the collapse in January 2019 of London Capital & Finance (LCF), which left 11,600 investors facing losses of up to 237 million pounds ($314.45 million).

An independent report commissioned by the finance ministry into the FCA's handling of LCF is due to be published before the end of the year.

The report's author, former high court judge Elizabeth Gloster, is expected to be critical of the watchdog. The FCA has already said that it expects "painful lessons".

LCF sold mini bonds that raised cash for small companies. The investment fund was regulated by the FCA, but not the bonds themselves.

The FCA on Thursday reiterated that online platforms such as Google need to do more to "stamp out fraud and misleading adverts and bear clear legal liability for the financial promotions they highlight".

($1 = 0.7537 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Larry King)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.