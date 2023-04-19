Markets
GOOGL

UK watchdog looks at Google's proposals giving freedom to app developers on Playstore

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 19, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into proposals offered by Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, which would give app developers the freedom to break away from Google Play's billing system.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said under the new proposals app developers would be able to offer a different payment system of their choice, known as 'Developer-only Billing', or offer users a choice between an alternative payment system and Google Play's billing system, known as 'User Choice Billing'.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.