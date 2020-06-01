UK watchdog launches probe into subprime lender Amigo

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Financial Conduct Authority has launched an investigation into the creditworthiness assessment process of subprime lender Amigo Holdings AMGO.L, the company said on Monday.

The firm said that the investigation began on May 29 and covers the period ranging from November 2018 to the present.

It is looking at "whether or not Amigo's creditworthiness assessment process, and the governance and oversight of this, was compliant with regulatory requirements," the statement said.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan# Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Maiya.Keidan@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 1594; Reuters Messaging: maiya.keidan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.