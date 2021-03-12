Markets

UK watchdog investigating Deloitte audits of Lookers

Huw Jones Reuters
Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into audits conducted by Deloitte of car dealership operator Lookers.

The investigation will look at financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018, the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement.

