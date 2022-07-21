US Markets
UK watchdog fines pharma firms Pfizer and Flynn on overcharging NHS

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's antirust watchdog fined pharmaceutical firms Pfizer PFE.N and Flynn 70 million pounds ($83.61 million) on Thursday for overcharging the National Health Services (NHS) for an epilepsy drug.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said NHS costs for the drug rose from 2 million pounds to 50 million pounds in a single year.

($1 = 0.8372 pounds)

