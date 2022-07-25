Markets

UK watchdog fines KPMG $24 mln over Carillion, Regenersis audits

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Britain's audit watchdog on Monday fined KPMG 20 million pounds ($23.93 million) after a probe into false and misleading information provided to the regulator over the audits of construction firm Carillion and outsourcing firm Regenersis.

The Financial Reporting Council also ordered KPMG to appoint an independent reviewer into the firm's current Audit Quality Review (AQR) policies and procedures.

($1 = 0.8356 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

