World Markets

UK watchdog fines Guaranty Trust bank over money-laundering controls failure

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

January 10, 2023 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog has fined the UK subsidiary of Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank 7.6 million pounds ($9.3 million) for what it said were further failures in its anti-money laundering systems and controls.

"These weaknesses were repeatedly highlighted to GT Bank by internal and external sources, including the FCA, but despite this, GT Bank failed to take appropriate action to fix them," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The watchdog said the Guaranty Trust Bank has not disputed the findings and agreed to settle.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.